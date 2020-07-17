Former Bucharest policeman gets 19-year prison sentence in pedophilia, sexual assault case

Bucharest's District 6 Court sentenced former police officer Eugen Stan to 19 years in prison in the case in which he is accused of pedophilia and sexual assault. The decision is not final, however, and can be appealed, Mediafax reported. In 2018, when they sent the former policeman to court,