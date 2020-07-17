Western Romania: EUR 3 million upgrade works at cable car of Deva Fortress

The Deva City Hall opened a public bid for the design and execution of works to a new cable car that will take tourists to the Deva Fortress, local daily Adevarul reported. The investment is estimated at RON 15.7 million (EUR 3.2 million) and will cover the upgrade of the cable car and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]