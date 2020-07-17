President Iohannis in Brussels: Romania has a high chance of obtaining significant funding for the coming years from the EU



President Iohannis in Brussels: Romania has a high chance of obtaining significant funding for the coming years from the EU.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that Romania has a high chance of obtaining significant funding for the coming years from the European Union. “In total, very (large) amounts are being negotiated today, maybe tomorrow [ed.n. – Saturday], here at the European Council. I am very determined (...)