GCS: 799 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Romania, total case count reaches 35,802. Another 799 infections with the novel coronavirus were reported since the last informative bulletin sent by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the total number of cases reaching Friday 35,802. In the ICU, at this time, there are 273 patients admitted. Of the persons confirmed positive, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]