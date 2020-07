Demand on Bucharest’s office market, down 45% in H1

Demand on Bucharest’s office market, down 45% in H1. The coronavirus pandemic affected the Bucharest office market as well, the demand on this segment decreasing by 45% year-on-year in the first half of 2020, according to an analysis by the real estate consulting company Avison Young, quoted by Hotnews.ro. A total of 120,000 sqm of office space (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]