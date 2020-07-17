Fondul Proprietatea Awaits Financial Watchdog’s Approval For Program To Repurchase 220 Million Shares

Fondul Proprietatea Awaits Financial Watchdog’s Approval For Program To Repurchase 220 Million Shares. Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) said in a stock market announcement that it submitted on Friday to Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority an application for the approval of a tender offer for cash of its own shares in relation to the buy-back program approved by the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]