Bittnet Systems Set To Carry Out New Capital Increase, Run An Offer For Company’s Preferential Shares

Bittnet Systems Set To Carry Out New Capital Increase, Run An Offer For Company’s Preferential Shares. Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has approved the Universal Registration Document of IT&C solution integrator and IT training services provider Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), the first such document ever issued on the Romanian capital market, whose purpose is to accelerate the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]