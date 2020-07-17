 
July 17, 2020

PM Orban’s message to the institutions involved in the battle against the coronavirus: Concentration, mobilisation, responsibility
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that at a videoconference with prefects he sent a message of “concentration, mobilisation, responsibility” to the institutions that are involved “in the battle against the coronavirus epidemic.” “We held a videoconference with the prefects with all the (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis promulgates the Quarantine Law President Klaus Iohannis has promulgated the Law on the establishment of measures in the field of public health in situations of epidemiological and biological risk, the Presidential Administration announced on Saturday. The controversial bill on quarantine and isolation was passed by the (...)

PSD: PNL mismanaged the pandemic and killed the economy Social Democratic Party (PSD) leaders claim that National Liberal Party (PNL) “mismanaged the pandemic and killed the economy”, and President Klaus Iohannis “is just” starting to negotiate in Brussels the European money for the economic recovery that the Liberals had already promised to Romanians.” (...)

PM Orban: Date of local elections remains the one set by Parliament, September 27 Prime Minister Ludovic Orban reconfirmed that the date of the local elections remains the one set by Parliament, September 27, and stressed that other countries have held elections this year, too, without any negative effects on public health. “The date of the elections is set by the Romanian (...)

Iulian Cristian Bosoanca Elected Chairman Of Electrica Board Of Directors Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) said in a stock market statement that Iulian Cristian Bosoanca was elected Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors on Friday (July 17), effective July 18.

Dealbeta Investment Limited Buys 1.13% Stake In Purcari Wineries For RON4.8M Winemaker Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO) said Friday in a stock market announcement that Dealbeta Investment Limited had bought a total 227,000 shares (the equivalent of a 1.13% stake) on July 15, 2020, at a price of RON21 per share, within a DEAL-type transaction amounting to RON4.8 (...)

Fondul Proprietatea Awaits Financial Watchdog's Approval For Program To Repurchase 220 Million Shares Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) said in a stock market announcement that it submitted on Friday to the Financial Supervisory Authority an application for the approval of a tender offer for cash of its own shares in relation to the buy-back program approved by the Fund’s (...)

Bittnet Systems Set To Carry Out New Capital Increase, Run An Offer For Company's Preferential Shares Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has approved the Universal Registration Document of IT&C solution integrator and IT training services provider Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), the first such document ever issued on the Romanian capital market, whose purpose is to accelerate the (...)

 

