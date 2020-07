Iulian Cristian Bosoanca Elected Chairman Of Electrica Board Of Directors

Iulian Cristian Bosoanca Elected Chairman Of Electrica Board Of Directors. Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) said in a stock market statement that Iulian Cristian Bosoanca was elected Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors on Friday (July 17), effective July 18. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]