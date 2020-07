Dealbeta Investment Limited Buys 1.13% Stake In Purcari Wineries For RON4.8M

Dealbeta Investment Limited Buys 1.13% Stake In Purcari Wineries For RON4.8M. Winemaker Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO) said Friday in a stock market announcement that Dealbeta Investment Limited had bought a total 227,000 shares (the equivalent of a 1.13% stake) on July 15, 2020, at a price of RON21 per share, within a DEAL-type transaction amounting to RON4.8 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]