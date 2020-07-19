OTP Bank Romania expands its territorial network and inaugurates a new branch concept

OTP Bank Romania expands its territorial network and inaugurates a new branch concept. OTP Bank announces the opening of a new branch concept in Bucharest, which follows the bank goal of accelerated growth. Located in Pipera, an area active in terms of developing businesses, the branch is designed to respond individually to customer needs. “Although, in recent years, a significant (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]