July 19, 2020

OTP Bank Romania expands its territorial network and inaugurates a new branch concept
OTP Bank Romania expands its territorial network and inaugurates a new branch concept.

OTP Bank announces the opening of a new branch concept in Bucharest, which follows the bank goal of accelerated growth. Located in Pipera, an area active in terms of developing businesses, the branch is designed to respond individually to customer needs. “Although, in recent years, a significant (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

USR PLUS alliance: Negotiations with PNL over district mayoralty candidates have advanced Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Bucharest Claudiu Nasui (photo) and Chairman of the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Bucharest Vlad Voiculescu announced on Sunday at a news conference that negotiations with the National Liberal Party (PNL) for the nomination of some common (...)

President Iohannis in Brussels: Good news everyone wants agreement, still lot to negotiate President Klaus Iohannis said Sunday that the leaders of the 27 member states of the European Union want an agreement on an economic recovery plan after the coronavirus pandemic, but there is still much to negotiate because they are “very complicated” issues. “The good news, in my opinion, is (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID -19 case count rises by 767 to 37,458 Another 767 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been reported in Romania since the last information released by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count to 37,458 on Sunday at noon. At the (...)

President Iohannis promulgates the Quarantine Law President Klaus Iohannis has promulgated the Law on the establishment of measures in the field of public health in situations of epidemiological and biological risk, the Presidential Administration announced on Saturday. The controversial bill on quarantine and isolation was passed by the (...)

PSD: PNL mismanaged the pandemic and killed the economy Social Democratic Party (PSD) leaders claim that National Liberal Party (PNL) “mismanaged the pandemic and killed the economy”, and President Klaus Iohannis “is just” starting to negotiate in Brussels the European money for the economic recovery that the Liberals had already promised to Romanians.” (...)

PM Orban: Date of local elections remains the one set by Parliament, September 27 Prime Minister Ludovic Orban reconfirmed that the date of the local elections remains the one set by Parliament, September 27, and stressed that other countries have held elections this year, too, without any negative effects on public health. “The date of the elections is set by the Romanian (...)

Iulian Cristian Bosoanca Elected Chairman Of Electrica Board Of Directors Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) said in a stock market statement that Iulian Cristian Bosoanca was elected Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors on Friday (July 17), effective July 18.

 

