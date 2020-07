Industrial activity gains momentum in Romania after April drop

Industrial activity gains momentum in Romania after April drop. Romania's industrial production, seasonally and workday adjusted, rose by 15.1% in May compared to April, partly recovering after the deep 27.9% monthly dive in April. The recovery in May was stronger in the core manufacturing sector: +20.6% month-on-month, after the 32.3% decline in April. It (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]