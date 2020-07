Romanian software company raises EUR 0.5 mln on crowdfunding platform

Romanian software company raises EUR 0.5 mln on crowdfunding platform. Ringhel, a Romanian software company specializing in the electricity and gas industry, hit its EUR 400,000 target funding on the first day of a planned 30-day financing session on the local crowdfunding platform SeedBlink. Moreover, the company increased the offer to EUR 500,000 amid high (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]