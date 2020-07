Romania’s public debt nears 40% of GDP at end-May

Romania’s public debt nears 40% of GDP at end-May. Romania's public debt increased by RON 23.2 billion (EUR 4.8 bln) in May, amid the EUR 3.3 bln Eurobonds issue, to reach RON 428.4 bln (EUR 88.5 bln) at the end of the month. The debt-to-GDP ratio reached 39.9%, over 2pp more than a month earlier. In addition to the Eurobonds, the Treasury (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]