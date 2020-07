Romania’s current account deficit narrows but FDIs turn negative

Romania's current account (CA) gap narrowed to EUR 2.88 bln in January-May, down 15.6% compared to the same period last year. The deficit-to-GDP ratio eased to 1.3% of the four-quarter rolling GDP at the end of March, from 1.6% calculated in May 2019. The rolling 12-month CA gap dropped to EUR (...)