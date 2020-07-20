DefMin Ciuca attended the change of command ceremony at the Allied Joint Force Command Naples

Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the Chief of the Romanian Defence Staff Daniel Petrescu participated on Friday in Naples, Italy, in a change of command ceremony at the Allied Joint Force Command Naples (JFCNP). During the ceremony, Admiral Robert P. Burke assumed command of JFCNP