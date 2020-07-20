Donation-funded hospital in Bucharest to start receiving COVID-19 patients this week

Donation-funded hospital in Bucharest to start receiving COVID-19 patients this week. The modular hospital built by local NGO Daruieste Viata in the courtyard of the Elias Hospital in Bucharest could start treating COVID-19 patients this week, according to prime minister Ludovic Orban. The hospital, which was built through private donations, was completed about a month ago. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]