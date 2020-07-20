Coronavirus pandemic: Romania’s health minister says testing centers are overcrowded

Coronavirus pandemic: Romania’s health minister says testing centers are overcrowded. Some 6,000 – 7,000 Covid-19 tests are in waiting daily as the 133 local testing labs are overcrowded, health minister Nelu Tătaru said, quoted by News.ro. The solution would be a three-shift schedule for the testing centers, the minister said on Sunday, July 19. This would increase the testing (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]