Adama Agricultural Solutions 2019 Turnover Grows 15% To RON229M, Profit Drops 18% To RON2.2M. Adama Agricultural Solutions, one of the leading local traders of agricultural raw materials for crop protection, such as herbicide, pesticide and fungicide, ended 2019 with a turnover of RON229 million (EUR48.2 million), up 15% on the year, per data from company financial analysis platform (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]