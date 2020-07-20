Central Bank, Financial Watchdog May Request Listed Banks To Put Off Dividend Distribution or Share Buyback Until Jan 1, 2021



Romania’s National Committee for Macroprudential Oversight (CNSM) recommends the country’s central bank BNR and the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) to request financial institutions under their supervisory remit to refrain, at least until 1 January 2021, from making dividend distribution or (...)