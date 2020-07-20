PM Orban: Gov’t to take all measures to reduce infections as the new quarantine and isolation law enters into force



PM Orban: Gov’t to take all measures to reduce infections as the new quarantine and isolation law enters into force.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that as soon as the new quarantine and isolation law enters into force, the government will take all measures to fight the COVID-19 epidemic “effectively” “in the defence of the health and life of Romanians,” specifying that most likely on Tuesday the (...)