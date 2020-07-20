One dead, two injured in accident on Romania’s Transfagarasan mountain road

One dead, two injured in accident on Romania’s Transfagarasan mountain road. A fatal accident occurred on Romania’s famous high-altitude road Transfagarasan on Sunday, July 19, when a car drive off the road near Capra chalet and overturned several times before landing on a lower road section. The driver died, and the other two passengers suffered severe injuries, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]