Romania Antitrust Watchdog Clears UAE’s Al Dahra And Morocco’s OCP S.A. To Establish Joint Company. Romania’s Competition Council has approved the establishment of a joint company by Al Dahra Agriculture LLC of the United Arab Emirates, also present in Romania, and Morocco's OCP S.A. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]