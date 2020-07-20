Dacia Vehicle Sales Plunge Over 46%, Dacia Light Commercial Vehicle Sales Drop 39% In 1H/2020

Dacia Vehicle Sales Plunge Over 46%, Dacia Light Commercial Vehicle Sales Drop 39% In 1H/2020. Romanian carmaker Automobile Dacia, owned by France's Renault, saw a 46.6% decline in vehicle sales, to 195,767 units from 366,861 units, and a 39.4% decrease in sales of light commercial vehicles, to 15,391 units from 25,381 units, according to the results released Monday by French Renault (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]