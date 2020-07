Hungary’s Ensana Group Opens Ensana Health Spa Hotel In Sovata Resort In Over EUR8M Investment

Hungary’s Ensana Group Opens Ensana Health Spa Hotel In Sovata Resort In Over EUR8M Investment. Hungary’s Ensana hotel chain, which owns three hotels in Romanian Sovata resort, will be opening the Ursina Ensana Health Spa Hotel (Faget) end-July 2020, following an investment of over EUR8 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]