GCS: 681 new COVID-19 cases take total to 38,139

GCS: 681 new COVID-19 cases take total to 38,139. Another 681 infections with the novel coronavirus were reported since the last informative bulletin sent by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the total number of cases reaching 38,139 on Monday. In the ICU, at this time, there are 293 patients admitted. Of the persons confirmed positive, 25,213 were discharged, of them, 22,747 are cured patients, and 2,466 - asymptomatic patients discharged 10 days after detection. At the same time, up to now, 972 patients who have tested positive were discharged on demand. Until this moment, at national level, 967,192 tests have been processed, the GCS shows. AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]