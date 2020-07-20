 
Air Force Day - President Iohannis: You made defending air space true statement of faith
Air Force Day - President Iohannis: You made defending air space true statement of faith.

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday sent a message for the Aviation and Air Force Day highlighting their contribution to the development of the Romanian economy and defending the country's air space. He showed that the Aviation Day, celebrated on the same day as that of St. Prophet Elijah the Tishbite, "a hero of faith and virtue," is an occasion to honour all pilots and the aviation staff who, throughout history, dedicated their lives to their country, with passion, patriotism and abnegation. "On this day, we also recall the contribution of the generations of aircraft builders, scientists who, through their creativity, intelligence and passion, contributed to the development of the Romanian aviation to match the level of such countries that already had a tradition and remarkable achievements in this field. We also celebrated the civil aviation and the transport, utility and sports aviation staff. Every one of them, in their field, have brought their contribution to the development of our country's economy and the progress of sport aviation. (...) Dear pilots and members of the Air Force, I congratulate you for your performances and professional achievements. You've made of flying and defending the Romanian air space your true statement of faith. I wish that your spirit of sacrifice, patriotism and continuous desire for self-improvement that characterizes you to guide in the future as well, in the accomplishment of your missions," said the head of state. He also brought to mind that, currently, the Romanian Air Force, set up 130 years ago, is made up of modern structures, which are now in the full process of consolidating their operational capability, as a result of the increase in the expenditure on Defence by 2 per cent of the GDP and the new types of aircraft and state-of-the-art technical means, with which the Air Force is endowed. President Iohannis underscored in his message that the Romanian Air Force carries out essential missions meant to defend the integrity of the national air space, and the NATO's air space in their area of responsibility. "This modern category of army forces plays an important role in the strengthening of Romania's defence posture, while achieving complex missions in defending the air space of our country, in carrying air transport missions and cooperating with the allied states, within the peace and post-conflict rebuilding missions," he added. The head of state also mentioned that in the current context generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, part of these structures carried out important missions on the front line of the fight against the novel coronavirus, alongside other specialized forces and means, transporting persons who were either suspected of being infected or infected with the novel coronavirus, and the medical staff, repatriating the Romanian citizens from the areas affected by the pandemic, as well as transporting medical equipment and devices. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

