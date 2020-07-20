GCS: 681 new COVID-19 cases registered in Romania, total case count reaches 38.139

Another 681 infections with the novel coronavirus were reported since the last informative bulletin sent by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the total number of cases reaching 38,139 on Monday. In the ICU, at this time, there are 293 patients admitted. Of the persons confirmed positive, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]