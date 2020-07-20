Eurostat: 54% of Romanians can’t afford a week’s holiday, the highest share in EU

Eurostat: 54% of Romanians can’t afford a week’s holiday, the highest share in EU. More than half (54%) of Romanians aged 16 or over were unable to afford paying for an annual one-week holiday away from home in 2019, according to Eurostat data quoted by local Mediafax. This is the highest share registered among the EU Member States. Residents of Greece came second, with 49% (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]