Zara Home Opens First Store In Northeastern Romania, Within Palas Mall Compound. Zara Home, a company part of Inditex Grouo, is inaugurating its first store in north-eastern Romania, in the city of Iasi, within the Palas Mall multifunctional compound. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]