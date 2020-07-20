Embassy of Lebanon, Observator Cultural begin a series of public debates under the title “Divanul Vesperal”- Looking at Ourselves in the Mirror of the Other



Embassy of Lebanon, Observator Cultural begin a series of public debates under the title “Divanul Vesperal”- Looking at Ourselves in the Mirror of the Other.

The Embassy of Lebanon in Bucharest and Observator Cultural organize a public debate with Romanian authors Magda Cârneci and Iulia Popovici, on Wednesday, July 22nd, 19:30 on the rooftop of the Embassy. “We will try to decipher together how we can get to know each other better, how we read... (...)