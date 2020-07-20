Over 200 million RON from EU funds directed to COVID-19 medical units

Over 200 million RON from EU funds directed to COVID-19 medical units. European Funds Minister Marcel Bolos on Monday signed the first 10 contracts for the financing of COVID-19 hospitals' expenditure from European funds, the ministry (MFE) informs. The signed contracts, totalling 205.1 million lei, are financed under the Large Infrastructure Operational Programme, through the call "Strengthening the capacity to manage the COVID-19 health crisis" worth 350 million euros. "At the beginning of the health crisis caused by the novel coronavirus we set out to quickly identify the available funds and redirect them to socio-economic and sanitary measures as quickly as possible. We have signed today [Monday, ed.n.] the first 10 contracts for the financing of frontline hospitals in the fight against coronavirus and we will continue to quickly validate the other projects submitted so that European funds can finance health facilities as quickly as possible," said European Funds Minister Marcel Bolos. Of the signed projects, 8 are type A (investment projects for public health units) and 2 are type C (investments for general social assistance and child protection directions).AGERPRES(RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]