Foreign Minister Aurescu attends event marking 85th anniversary of Romania - Mexico diplomatic relations. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu participated on Monday in the video conference dedicated to the celebration of the 85th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and the United Mexican States, an event organized by the University of Bucharest and the Mexican Embassy in Romania, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a release. Also attending were Mexican Secretary of State Julian Ventura Valero, reputed professors and researchers from the two countries. The discussions focused on the stage and perspectives of the bilateral relationship, as well as on the opportunities to capitalise on the existing cooperation potential, in areas of common interest such as academia and culture. In his speech, the Romanian chief diplomat highlighted the main moments of the long-term multilateral cooperation between Romania and Mexico, and emphasized the need to continue joint efforts for meeting the current challenges, such as that posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Aurescu welcomed bilateral economic cooperation, noting that "during the 85 years of diplomatic relations, Mexico has become one of Romania's most important economic partners in Latin America, with bilateral economic exchanges standing at about $ 440 million in 2019, a process backed by the increased pace of bilateral dialogue." The Romanian Foreign Minister also mentioned the academic collaboration between Romania and Mexico, referring to the "Fabela-Titulescu" program of academic activities dedicated to the memory of two exceptional personalities from the two countries - Isidro Fabela Alfaro and Nicolae Titulescu, a program organized by the University of Bucharest and the National Autonomous University of Mexico, and which aims to facilitate academic mobility and joint research in the field of peace studies. At the same time, Bogdan Aurescu underlined the importance of multilateral cooperation between the two states and thanked, in this context, for Mexico's contribution to the Bucharest Declaration of the Community of Democracies that marked 20 years since the signing of the Warsaw Declaration. The Bucharest Declaration was adopted on June 26 this year, at the Anniversary Conference organized by Romania as the Presidency of the Community of Democracies. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]