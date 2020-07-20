 
Romaniapress.com

July 20, 2020

Foreign Minister Aurescu attends event marking 85th anniversary of Romania - Mexico diplomatic relations
Jul 20, 2020

Foreign Minister Aurescu attends event marking 85th anniversary of Romania - Mexico diplomatic relations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu participated on Monday in the video conference dedicated to the celebration of the 85th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and the United Mexican States, an event organized by the University of Bucharest and the Mexican Embassy in Romania, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a release. Also attending were Mexican Secretary of State Julian Ventura Valero, reputed professors and researchers from the two countries. The discussions focused on the stage and perspectives of the bilateral relationship, as well as on the opportunities to capitalise on the existing cooperation potential, in areas of common interest such as academia and culture. In his speech, the Romanian chief diplomat highlighted the main moments of the long-term multilateral cooperation between Romania and Mexico, and emphasized the need to continue joint efforts for meeting the current challenges, such as that posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Aurescu welcomed bilateral economic cooperation, noting that "during the 85 years of diplomatic relations, Mexico has become one of Romania's most important economic partners in Latin America, with bilateral economic exchanges standing at about $ 440 million in 2019, a process backed by the increased pace of bilateral dialogue." The Romanian Foreign Minister also mentioned the academic collaboration between Romania and Mexico, referring to the "Fabela-Titulescu" program of academic activities dedicated to the memory of two exceptional personalities from the two countries - Isidro Fabela Alfaro and Nicolae Titulescu, a program organized by the University of Bucharest and the National Autonomous University of Mexico, and which aims to facilitate academic mobility and joint research in the field of peace studies. At the same time, Bogdan Aurescu underlined the importance of multilateral cooperation between the two states and thanked, in this context, for Mexico's contribution to the Bucharest Declaration of the Community of Democracies that marked 20 years since the signing of the Warsaw Declaration. The Bucharest Declaration was adopted on June 26 this year, at the Anniversary Conference organized by Romania as the Presidency of the Community of Democracies. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Sotheby's International Realty Brand Expands to Romania Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates announced Tuesday that Artmark Historical Estate in Romania is the newest member of its global network and will now operate as Romania Sotheby’s International Realty.

Bucharest Stock Exchange Awards Top 2019 Performers The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB.RO) has given out 15 awards for the results achieved during the 2019 stock exchange year to the top performing listed companies, brokerage companies, private pensions or investment funds, it said in statement (...)

Gunther Kirchbaum: Romania is not in danger of losing European funds due to not respecting rule of law Romania is not, at the moment, in danger of losing funds in the next financial exercise of the European Union due to not respecting rule of law, significant progress being made, in the past years, in this direction, said, on Tuesday, for AGERPRES, German deputy Gunther Krichbaum (CDU), the (...)

Quarantine Law enters into force: Ministerial order to include obligation of new type of reporting of COVID-19 cases In the next period, several ministerial orders will be issued, including, among others, the “obligation of the new type of reporting” on the situation of cases of infection with the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Orban said on Tuesday, at the end of the video-conference with the representatives (...)

Save the Children: School closures, due to COVID-19: negative consequences on educational progress The closing of schools, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, had negative consequences both on the educational progress of children, as well as on their emotional health and their online safety, according to a study published, on Tuesday, by the Save the Children organization, during a (...)

National Art Museum in Bucharest hosts theater, operetta performances in its courtyard The National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) will host several theater and operetta performances in its honorary courtyard between July 24 and August 1. The performances are held in a partnership with the Nottara Theater and the Ion Dacian Operetta and Musical Theater. The tickets for the (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 994 to 31,933 Another 994 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been reported since the last report by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count to 39,133 on Tuesday. At the moment, 297 COVID-19 patients are in (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |