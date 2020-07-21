Romania’s biggest pork processing plant shuts down due to COVID-19 outbreak

At least 100 employees of the Freidorf slaughterhouse operated by Smithfield Romania have been infected with COVID-19 and the processing capacity suspended operations. The company suspended the activity of all its three processing plants in Timis county, western Romania, Economica.net (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]