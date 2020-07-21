 
Local restrictive measures may be taken if COVID-19 case count rises by 1,000 - 1,200
Jul 21, 2020

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday evening that restrictive lockdown measures could be taken in certain areas where the number of people infected with COVID-19 would increase by more than 1,000 or 1,200. "We do not want to take any more restrictive measures. Our goal is not to take any measures that would negatively affect the economy in the first place and the activities that are taking place. Of course we do not want to, we do not want to reach that point when we are forced to take such measures. Because, indeed, if the number of infected people increases, say by more than 1,000, by more than 1,200, we would be approaching a risk threshold and we may end up being forced to take restrictive measures where there is the greatest epidemiological risk, measures that can be local, of local lockdown; especially in areas with the highest level of virus spread, we can take measures to close some businesses," the prime minister told Digi 24 private broadcaster on Monday. He explained that villages or neighborhoods could be quarantined, depending on the situation. "(...) We will take lockdown measures, because that is how we have to establish the risk of the epidemic spreading, by all the legal means at our disposal. But, once again, we do not want to establish any restrictions. Unfortunately, we could not carry through our relaxation plan, and I say this once again, Romania had a very well thought out easing plan, scientifically established, based on epidemiological risk; we have reopened gradually, every 15 days, waiting to see the effect of relaxation measures, up to 14 days in which they can diagnose the number of cases arising from relaxation measures," Orban said. The prime minister also referenced the fact that many people have fallen into the trap of a campaign to deny the existence of the coronavirus and thus ignored the rules to be followed to limit the spread and infection with COVID-19. "Unfortunately, we have faced this campaign, which, frankly, I can't understand, with thoughtful people, intellectually trained people falling into the trap of this campaign. (...) My opinion is that they must see concrete cases, they must not wait for someone in their family or among their friends to get sick, for someone close to them or, God forbid, for someone to die in order for them to wake up; they have to understand that this virus is dangerous, it is here, it kills, it gets people sick very easily, it is very easily communicable and it endangers health and life," said Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gheorghe Pietrar, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

