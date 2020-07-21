President Iohannis in Brussels says almost 80 billion euros secured for Romania for European projects

President Iohannis in Brussels says almost 80 billion euros secured for Romania for European projects. President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that Romania will qualify for almost 80 billion euros for European projects, indicating the construction of hospitals, schools, the modernisation of large public systems, as well as economic recovery. "After very complicated discussions, after very complicated negotiations, after four days and four nights of negotiations, we obtained an impressive amount for Romania - 79.9 billion euros for European projects; these are negotiations that now allow us to move to the next stage. We will use the 80 billion euros to rebuild Romania’s infrastructure, to build hospitals, schools, to modernise the great public systems. It is also very important to know that a significant part of the money will be used for economic recovery," Iohannis said in Brussels at the end of a special European Council meeting. He added that the Orban Government has been working since the beginning of the year on the implementation of the plan for the 2021 - 2027 multiannual European budget. "It will be completed as soon as possible, so that we are ready to start implementation, and on the other hand, we have been working for a long time on a national recovery plan, which will be unveiled to the European Commission, in order for us to receive the funds for economic recovery," Iohannis said. He called the funding secured by Romania "a beautiful outcome." "It is an important day to Romania, an important day to the European design, and we will go further, because this money must be used for the reconstruction of Romania," he said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]