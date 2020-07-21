Wizz Air: Suspended flights between Romania and Austria, Sweden, Portugal, Israel and UAE

Wizz Air: Suspended flights between Romania and Austria, Sweden, Portugal, Israel and UAE. Bucharest, July 21 /Agerpres/ - Wizz Air suspends all routes between Romania and Sweden, Portugal, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) until 31 July, included, due to travel restrictions imposed by the Romanian authorities, the low cost air carrier informs. At the same time, due to the Austrian authorities' restrictions, flights between Romania and Austria are suspended until the same date, the source points out. "Passengers with bookings affected by the flight cancellation will be automatically notified by email if they booked on wizzair.com directly or through the mobile app. Customers will automatically receive in the client account WIZZ 120% of the value paid for the trip, amount that can be used in the next 24 months to purchase Wizz Air products and services. Passengers can choose reimbursement - which will take longer - and will be informed on the necessary steps to take for a bank transfer or a transfer to a bank card under a separate email. In this case, the clients will only receive 100% of the amount paid initially. Passengers who booked through travel agencies - including online travel agencies - must contact the agency that provided their tickets," reads the Wizz Air release. Wizz Air, the biggest low cost company in Central and Eastern Europe, operates a fleet of 124 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]