Cushman & Wakefield Echinox analysis: The large technology companies in Romania have increased four times in the last ten years



Cushman & Wakefield Echinox analysis: The large technology companies in Romania have increased four times in the last ten years.

Their turnover and teams in Romania reach a cumulative turnover of 3 billion euros and over 50,000 employees in 2019 The top 50 largest technology companies in Romania, which realise software and digital solutions for group companies or for third parties, have increased in the last ten years by (...)