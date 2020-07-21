|
Oscar Downstream 2019 Turnover Grows 12% YoY To RON2.9B
Jul 21, 2020
Oscar Downstream, the largest independent player on the local oil market, reported a turnover of RON2.9 billion in 2019, up 12% from RON2.6 billion in 2018, per Finance Ministry data.
