Romania to receive EUR 80 bln from EU after agreement on recovery package

Romania to receive EUR 80 bln from EU after agreement on recovery package. Romania will receive EUR 79.9 billion from the EU for economic recovery and infrastructure development, president Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, July 21. He made the announcement as the union’s 27 leaders approved the post-pandemic recovery package and the Multiannual Financial Framework (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]