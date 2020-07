Visually impaired Romanian climbers conquer Mont Blanc

Visually impaired Romanian climbers conquer Mont Blanc. Alex Benchea and Răzvan Nedu, two Romanians with severe visual impairments, have climbed the Mont Blanc (4,810 meters) after a two-day expedition, Libertatea reported. The two left for the French town of Chamonix on July 15. There, they met with a team of international mountain guides (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]