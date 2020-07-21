CEC Bank Announces EUR2.6M Investments In ATM, MFM Infrastructure Upgrades
Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank, which has the most extended network in Romania, has announced the start of a multiannual program aimed at upgrading its automated teller machine (ATM) and multi-functional machine (MFM) infrastructure to allow the implementation of modern technologies and (...)
