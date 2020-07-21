Media Group Pro TV Revenue Down 12% To $76M, Operating Profit Down 20% To $33M YoY In 1H/2020

Media Group Pro TV Revenue Down 12% To $76M, Operating Profit Down 20% To $33M YoY In 1H/2020. Media group PRO TV reported revenue of $76.7 million in the first half of 2020, down 12% on the year, and an operating profit of $33 million, down 20% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]