Socar Petroleum 2019 Net Profit Plummets 95% To RON259,000; Turnover Drops 6% To RON869M. Azeri state-run oil company Socar Petroleum ended 2019 with a turnover of RON869 million, down 6% from RON927 million in 2018, and its net profit plummeted 94% to RON259,000 in 2019, from RON5.1 mi¬llion in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]