MOL Romania Turnover Up 5% YoY To RON7B In 2019

MOL Romania Turnover Up 5% YoY To RON7B In 2019. MOL Romania, part of Hungary’s oil group MOL, reported a turnover of RON7 billion in 2019, up 5% from RON6.7 billion in 2018, per Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]