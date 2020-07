Vodafone’s European network to go 100% green

Vodafone's European network will be powered by 100% renewable electricity no later than July 2021 Vodafone also announces new target to help customers save 350 million tonnes of CO2e by 2030 Vodafone on Friday announced that its European network will be powered by 100% renewable electricity no (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]