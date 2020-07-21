Romania’s daily coronavirus cases near 1,000 threshold, new single-day record reported

Romania’s daily coronavirus cases near 1,000 threshold, new single-day record reported. Romania recorded 994 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 39,133 on Tuesday, July 21, the authorities announced in the daily report released at 13:00. It is the highest number of daily cases reported since the start of the pandemic. Of the total cases, 25,586 patients (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]