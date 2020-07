Jerry’s Pizza Chain Invests Over EUR140,000 In New Unit, In Bragadiru; Reaches 22 Units In Romania

Jerry’s Pizza Chain Invests Over EUR140,000 In New Unit, In Bragadiru; Reaches 22 Units In Romania. Jerry’s Pizza, an operator on the delivery and take-away segment, has extended its store chain in Romania, by investing over EUR140,000 in a new unit, in the town of Bragadiru, reaching a total 22 units across Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]