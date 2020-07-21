Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 994 to 39,133

Another 994 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been reported since the last report by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count to 39,133 on Tuesday. At the moment, 297 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. Of the people confirmed positive, 25,586 were discharged, of which 24,454 patients were cured and 2,612 asymptomatic, discharged 10 days after detection. At the same time, to date, 1,087 people who tested positive have been discharged on request. To date, 984,396 tests have been processed nationwide, according to GCS. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]