Quarantine Law enters into force: Ministerial order to include obligation of new type of reporting of COVID-19 cases



Quarantine Law enters into force: Ministerial order to include obligation of new type of reporting of COVID-19 cases.

In the next period, several ministerial orders will be issued, including, among others, the “obligation of the new type of reporting” on the situation of cases of infection with the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Orban said on Tuesday, at the end of the video-conference with the representatives (...)